Militarization of Public Life Threatens Democracy in Mexico

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - United Mexico Against Crime (MUCD for its acronym in Spanish), a prominent watchdog organization, has sounded the alarm over the intensifying militarization of public life and civilian government in Mexico, raising concerns about potential risks to the nation's democratic values.
In a collection of documents titled "The Militarization of Life and Public Security: Threats to Democratic Stability and Peace in Mexico," MUCD draws attention to the accelerating involvement of the Armed Forces (FA) in functions typically reserved for civilian governance. This expansion encompasses education, civil protection, migration, public works, ports, and social policy . . .
