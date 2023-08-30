15th Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic Festival: “The Cooking Factor: Cooking a New Era”

PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO – The esteemed Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic Festival is set to unveil its 15th edition after marking its presence for 14 consecutive years. Celebrated as Latin America's pinnacle of gastronomy, this year's festival will be held from September 29 to October 7, 2023, at Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

What's New This Year?

The central theme for this edition is "The Cooking Factor: Cooking a New Era", focusing on the radical transformations the culinary, tourism, and restoration industries have undergone, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic. Consuelo Elipe, Director of the Vallarta Nayarit . . .

