Miss Universe makes small rule changes to allow more inclusion and less discrimination

Gone are the days when it was socially acceptable to judge women based on their looks and push the fantasy of the perfect, innocent, good girl, wife in waiting image, and Miss Universe is realizing that with each passing year receiving fewer viewers.
Now, changes are being made to be more inclusive and less discriminatory, allowing women who were once seen as undesirable to participate in the worldwide contest. Next year, women who are married, divorced, have children and are even pregnant will be able to participate in the contest.
Through an official statement that was sent to different delegations around the world, it was detailed that the requirements will be less demanding in terms of the marital or maternal status of the contestants, in addition to the fact that now they can also be considered candidates between 18 and 28 years of age.
Amy Emmerich, CEO of the organization, pointed out that the decision was made after Miss Universe conducted surveys among fans of the franchise and its directors, where there was a higher rate of people who agreed that the requirements were more relaxed. With over 70 years in operation, it took a focus group for Miss Universe to realize they were not an inclusive organization and practiced discrimination against women.
“Despite the difference in our cultures and beliefs, this allows all women to put their destiny in their own hands and we will accommodate the next Miss Universe accordingly. We look forward to continuing to welcome more aspiring women into our community as a result of these latest changes.”
Among other requirements that contestants must meet are mastering the English language, they are studying or have finished a degree, and having the nationality of the delegation they are going to represent.
