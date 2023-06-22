Missing Man in Puerto Vallarta Found Dead in Ravine at Playa Palmares

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A young man from El Nogalito, Puerto Vallarta, who had been reported missing since Monday, was tragically found dead early Thursday morning by authorities and family members. His body was discovered near Playa Palmares, approximately 10 meters down a ravine.

The Commander of the Jalisco Civil Protection and Fire Department, Adrian Bobadilla, announced that they had been alerted of the young man's disappearance late Wednesday night. Immediately, they began a coordinated search operation early Thursday.

Commander Bobadilla shared that there were surveillance videos that showed the young man, identified as Mart . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...