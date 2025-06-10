16-Year-Old Missing at Estero Beach in Ensenada Sparks Search

A 16-year-old vanished after entering the sea at Estero Beach in Ensenada, triggering a joint search by SEMAR, ENSAR and Ensenada firefighters – Missing Teen Estero Beach.

A 16-year-old boy vanished Monday afternoon after entering the sea at Estero Beach in Ensenada, prompting a coordinated search by federal and local rescue teams. According to the Ensenada Fire Department and N+ Local, the incident was reported at 3:58 p.m. on June 9, when four people waded into the waters off the former Ejido Chapultepec hotel area and only three managed to return safely.

According to first responders, the group included the missing teenager and three others who exited the surf without injury. Witnesses told authorities that the youth was swept under by a sudden surge of waves and failed to resurface. Emergency crews from the fire department immediately mobilized their DB-16 aquatic rescue unit, while an ambulance (AMB-05) from the Maneadero station stood by to treat any survivors.

The search operation has drawn resources from multiple agencies. As of Tuesday morning, teams included seven lifeguards from the Fire Department’s Aquatic Rescue Division, one urban rescue specialist, four members of the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Squadron (ENSAR), and four personnel from Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR). All units are using boats and coastal patrols to scour the area around the estuary.

Search activities resumed at 10:00 a.m. on June 10 and are expected to continue through the afternoon. Crews are conducting systematic sweeps both on shore and at sea, focusing on rip-current hotspots known to form near the beach’s mouth. Family members and friends of the missing teen have gathered at the scene, anxiously awaiting any news.

Authorities have urged beachgoers to exercise caution when entering open water, especially during periods of strong currents or high swell. Warning signs and public advisories remain in place at Estero Beach, a popular but sometimes unpredictable spot for swimmers and visitors alike.

