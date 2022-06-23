Monkeybox cases in Puerto Vallarta have not affected tourism

The increase in Coronavirus infections, as well as the presence of Monkeypox, has not affected reservations for the summer tourism season in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the director of the Public Trust for Tourism Advertising and Promotion of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, there has been no impact on reservations for this month or for the summer.

“It has not generated any concern among the tourists who have booked, and that with this pandemic we have learned to be more informed, more educated, know a little more about the subject and, most importantly, take care of ourselves,” added the director of Fidetur.

So in the case of Covid-19 -he added- the rates remain low in the destination, “in the state too, which has been a leader in managing the pandemic, and since the issue of vaccination of minors is also advancing, it’s also going to come down to us having greater herd immunity in the city. And well, the issue of monkeypox, well, we have been hearing more from the health authorities, learning a little more about this virus, which is low-lethality and low-contagion,” he said.

The first case of monkeybox in Jalisco was reported in Puerto Vallarta by a male tourist visiting the city for gay pride from Texas. At least four additional cases have been linked to the tourist, who was diagnosed in Puerto Vallarta and fled the hospital when he was asked to quarantine, where he then flew home knowingly putting passengers at risk.

Villaseñor Nolasco highlighted that with the pandemic there has been greater awareness in the sector and they have learned to take better care of themselves, all this so as not to continue being affected by this and other viruses.

“Despite the fact that there have been some measures that have been eliminated, since the decision that has been made is to continue shielding destination personnel, using face masks, disinfecting areas to create healthy spaces for both employees and visitors, and that will help us stop any contagion,” he stressed.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Puerto Vallarta immediately implemented biosecurity measures, which it has continued to maintain in order not to continue to be affected by closures or capacity cuts in hotels and restaurants.

