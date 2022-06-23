15,364 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24-hours

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) updated the most recent figures on the coronavirus in Mexico, through the General Directorate of Epidemiology shared the Daily Technical Report of COVID-19 corresponding to Wednesday, June 22. Until the information cutoff at 5:00 p.m., 5,906,000 cases and 325,487 total deaths were confirmed since the health contingency began in the country.

Therefore, 15,364 infections and 29 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. This number of infections exceeded that of the previous day, which is why it is now the highest recorded in June. While the number of deaths was slightly lower.

The states that lead the statistics in terms of accumulated confirmed cases are Mexico City with 1,453,500, Mexico State with 586,223, Nuevo León with 328,017, Guanajuato with 285,957, Jalisco with 260,210, San Luis Potosí with 190,247, Tabasco with 190,085, Veracruz with 183,820, Puebla with 172,101 and Sonora with 168,077. The rest of the localities continue with figures below 150 thousand.

In contrast, at the information cutoff of this June 22, there are 76,004 active cases registered, which represents an increase of almost 10 thousand in the last day. The incidence rate shows a slight increase, it is currently 58.4 per 100 thousand inhabitants and the entities with the highest number of active infections continue to be the same as in recent weeks: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Yucatán, Nuevo León, Colima, Campeche, Nayarit, and Aguascalientes.

Active infections are considered those cases that presented symptoms in the last 14 days, so that figure corresponds to the period from June 9 to 22.

Regarding the distribution of estimated cases in the different population groups, according to the COVID-19 Daily Report, the groups from 18 to 29 years old are the ones with the highest estimated infections, followed by people from 30 to 39 years old and finally the from 40 to 49 years old based on the observation of the trend in the last five weeks.

According to the information presented in the Technical Communiqué, the occupation of beds at the national level grew, going from 4 to 5% in one day. Growth is also observed in the percentage of beds with a ventilator, since it went from 1 to 2% from June 21 to 22. Although the number of occupied beds remains low, taking into account the total availability since less than 5,000 of the 40,000 currently available are occupied.

Finally, the daily coronavirus report specified that of the deaths due to the disease so far, 13,978 deaths suspected of COVID-19 were recorded, among which are included 3,180 pending by laboratory and 10,798 in the epidemiological clinic.

Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, recently reported that the number of infections has grown over the last nine weeks, in the face of the fifth wave of the pandemic, which, despite the increase, is growing more slowly than the previous ones.

