Tropical Storm Celia continues to intensify: Heavy rains in Jalisco and Nayarit

Tropical Storm Celia continues to intensify off the Mexican Pacific coast and is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane between Friday and Saturday. According to information from the National Meteorological Service, the cyclone is currently located 395 km south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 430 km south of Playa Pérula, in Jalisco.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Celia could become a hurricane by late Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

Heavy rains are forecast in Jalisco and Nayarit, very heavy in Sinaloa, Durango, Colima and Michoacán, as well as heavy in Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz. Precipitation will increase the level in bodies of water such as streams and rivers, so there is a risk of flooding and landslides. The authorities ask to be aware of any indication issued by Civil Protection.

Swells are increasing along portions of the southwestern coast of Mexico and will spread northward along the coast through today. Swells could also reach southern portions of the Baja California peninsula by Friday. These conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN