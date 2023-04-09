More than 500 people murdered in Mexico during Holy Week

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico ( SSPC ) has reported that in the period of Holy Week, from April 1 to 7, 506 people were murdered in the country, which means that there were an average of 72 murders per day.

The number of intentional homicides in Mexico is between 500 and 550 per week, but according to the data, there is an underestimation of between 20% and 25%.

The states with the most murders during the Holy Week period have been the State of Mexico with 60 victims, Guanajuato . . .