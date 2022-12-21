VACATION RENTALS

National Seismological reports an earthquake of magnitude 5 off the coast of Puerto Vallarta

December 21, 2022
, ,

The earthquake occurred at 10:54 in the morning, for which the National Civil Protection Coordination confirmed that it is in communication with the state unit and the municipal Civil Protection units to carry out a preliminary evaluation of the area and rule out accidents or injuries . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms