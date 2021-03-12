Nayarit macaws in danger of extinction due to illegal trafficking

The military green macaw, a bird native to the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, as well as Puerto Vallarta and Cabo Corrientes, is in danger due to illegal traffic and the destruction of forests and jungles in the region, said Rhoni Velasco, president of the Conservation group.

The activist asserted that the population of macaws or green parrots has been reduced in the region by more than 70 percent compared to the figures observed a few years ago “because their nesting areas have disappeared.”

He stressed that macaws can live for more than 100 years and when environmental authorities locate them in the hands of individuals, they confiscate them and transfer them to sanctuaries or rescue projects like his, which houses about 40 specimens.

Velasco mentioned that macaws have only one partner in their life; For this reason, it is very complex to keep them in captivity for 10 or 15 years in a small cage and then return them to their wild state.

“If they are recently captured animals, they can be released and reintegrated into their habitat,” said Velasco.

Likewise, Velasco explained that his organization promotes the reproduction of the military green macaw in captivity so that the young can be released.