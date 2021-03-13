Flights between the United States and Puerto Vallarta increase

Flights to Puerto Vallarta from the United States increase, now two destinations have been added to the list that was reinstated: Santa Ana and Denver.

Southwest reopened the flight from Santa Ana, California -in Orange County-; It is a Los Angeles metropolitan area with high volume, which generates good expectations for Puerto Vallarta in the coming weeks for the spring break season.

The flight from Denver, Colorado, also returned, as scheduled by the airline. Both routes have daily flights to Puerto Vallarta.

With the reopening of flights from Santa Ana and Denver, Southwest already connects four destinations in the United States with Puerto Vallarta. The other two are Phoenix and Houston, also with direct daily operations.

According to information from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), in February, Puerto Vallarta International Airport received 1,390 flights.

For the first half of March, 767 aircraft were scheduled to land, which will represent a growing trend in air connectivity during this month. For the second fortnight, they will add 14 additional operations and around two thousand seats a week.

The state of California represents almost 50% of international visitors who arrive in Puerto Vallarta by air.

In recent surveys carried out by specialized travel sites, Puerto Vallarta has positioned itself as a safe destination among travelers to the United States and is considered one of the main places to vacation in the coming weeks.