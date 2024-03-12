New Attractions at Puerto Mágico Set to Enhance Puerto Vallarta’s Tourist Experience

In a bid to enhance the city's appeal to tourists, Puerto Mágico is set to unveil new attractions, including a butterfly sanctuary and an aquarium, as disclosed by Vicente Aguilar, the complex's manager. These additions, situated within the maritime terminal's shopping center, are anticipated to foster increased visitor interest due to their economic and educational benefits.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.