New Earthquakes Recorded Today in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Early this Monday morning, the National Seismological Service (SSN) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported a fresh earthquake tremor in Jalisco.

The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed 36 kilometers southeast of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. It registered a magnitude of 3.3 and delved to a depth of 29.5 km. As per the SSN's records, this tremor occurred at 02:24 a.m. There has been no official statement from the Jalisco Civil Protection authorities regarding the event.

