Two Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Vallarta

September 8, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A pair of significant earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.6 and 5.9 shook Puerto Vallarta and other municipalities in Jalisco and Colima.

Amid the quakes, buildings in the city, including the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

SkyAlert, on its “X” account, previously known as Twitter, was among the first to confirm the first earthquake. According to the emergency alert service, the quake was of "mild" intensity and had its epicenter in the municipality of Pérula, in the state of Jalisco.

