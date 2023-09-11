US Government: ‘Puerto Vallarta is a Cartel stronghold for drug trafficking and other illicit activities’

PUERTO VALLARTA – The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), known for its vast drug trafficking operations, has been exposed for its fraudulent side business targeting American tourists.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently sanctioned eight Mexican companies linked to a timeshare scam in the popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The elaborate scheme convinced timeshare apartment owners that potential buyers were interested in their properties. Once convinced, these owners were asked to pay fees and taxes to finalize sales transactions. The catch?

