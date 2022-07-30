New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific

Newly formed Hurricane Frank rapidly gained force over the open eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, but it was far from being any threat to the mainland.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Frank reached hurricane force late Friday and grew to have maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) on Saturday.
It was centered about 600 miles (970 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).
The Hurricane Center said Frank could strengthen somewhat before weakening over cooler waters.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Georgette was much further out to sea, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph). Forecasters said it was expected to gradually weaken over the coming days.
For 2022, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15.
Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.
