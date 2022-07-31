Miracle at Jalisco Mass? Blessed Sacrament appears to have a heartbeat

A mass in Jalisco has received a lot of attention for what some are calling a miracle when, on the main altar, the Blessed Sacrament appeared to mimic a heartbeat.

According to the parish priest Carlos Spahn, the Sacrament began to present movements that resembled the beating of a heart, a fact that surprised the parishioners who gathered at mass in the Parish of Our Lady of Rosario, Zapotlanejo, Jalisco.

“We had the mass and we exposed the Blessed Sacrament and this happened. We opened, let’s say the curtains because the tabernacle was covered, we opened it and this happened… You see how the host inflates like a heart, you see how the heart beats at the perfect rhythm of a human being”

In the video shared on Father Guillermo Serra’s Twitter account, the parish priest Carlos Spahn can be heard stating that the alleged miracle witnessed by dozens of Catholics was analyzed by a doctor.

“A doctor analyzed it, he looked at its movement and says that it is a perfect heart, with the exact movement”

Les comparto impresionante video de un Milagro Eucarístico ocurrido en Guadalajara, México, en el Santuario de Ntra. Sra. de Guadalupe, Tonalá Jal. El sacerdote es el padre Carlos Spahn narra el hecho del el pasado martes 19 de Julio. pic.twitter.com/6415MttQoJ — Padre Guillermo Serra LC (@PGuillermoSerra) July 26, 2022

