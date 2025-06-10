New pact advances child sexual abuse prevention in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Governments of Jalisco and Nayarit plan child sexual abuse prevention pact in July to boost prevention, care and reparation policies with a multidisciplinary approach.

Officials from Jalisco and Nayarit, together with the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, will sign a groundbreaking pact in July to tackle child sexual abuse. The agreement follows years of work by Red Justicia Nayarit, a coalition of civil and business organizations that drafted a detailed framework of actions across three areas: prevention, care, and reparation of damages.

Red Justicia Nayarit has built its document to guide public policy in both states. “We held working sessions with authorities from both states and both municipalities, and we reached consensus on these main actions,” said activist and human rights defender Sandra Quiñones. She highlighted that the framework covers prevention strategies, mechanisms to support victims, and measures for repairing harm.

The signing event is set for July, and officials aim to begin rolling out policies in August. The pact calls on executive, legislative, and judicial branches to adopt cross-cutting, multidisciplinary approaches. “The goal is for municipal and state authorities to embed policies so the state meets its obligations to protect children and prevent abuse,” Quiñones said.

Key actions include training for educators, medical professionals, and law enforcement to spot warning signs early. The document also proposes streamlined reporting channels and guaranteed psychological and legal support for victims. Authorities will coordinate to close gaps where children fall through the cracks.

“Victims here remain among the most vulnerable, and this crime has high incidence,” Quiñones noted. She urged efficient coordination so that agencies stop working in isolation. The pact will set up inter-institutional committees to review cases and monitor policy impact.

The framework also addresses human trafficking as a form of sexual abuse. “We must cover all spaces where the authorities can act,” Quiñones emphasized. The pact mandates joint investigations and shared intelligence between state and municipal bodies.

Jalisco Governor [Name] and Nayarit Governor [Name] are expected to attend the signing along with municipal presidents from Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas. Red Justicia Nayarit is finalizing agendas with both governors’ offices.

Beyond immediate support for direct victims, the pact commits both states to public awareness campaigns. Schools will receive age-appropriate materials on personal safety. Community centers will host workshops for parents and caregivers on spotting and reporting abuse.

Legislators in both states have signaled support. In Nayarit, a draft bill will integrate the pact’s guidelines into state law. In Jalisco, lawmakers plan to review penalties and enhance child protection statutes.

Judges and prosecutors will also draw on the document to guide sentencing and restitution orders. Reparation measures include medical treatment coverage, educational scholarships for victims, and funding for nonprofit support groups.

“This document empowers each branch of government to set up the mechanisms and policies needed to protect children,” Quiñones said. She added that the multidisciplinary design makes it durable and resistant to shifting political priorities.

Civil society groups have applauded the effort. Maria López of Bahía de Banderas’s women’s rights network called it “a model for other regions that battle child sexual abuse with limited resources.”

Once signed, the pact will serve as a blueprint for sustained collaboration. Activists aim to convene quarterly meetings to assess progress, adjust strategies, and publish annual reports on incidence rates and policy outcomes.

With its focus on prevention, victim care, and damage reparation, the pact marks a decisive step in child sexual abuse prevention for Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas. Authorities and activists alike hope the agreement will set new standards for protecting the region’s youngest and most vulnerable residents.