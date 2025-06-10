New pact advances child sexual abuse prevention in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas

/ Bahía de Banderas, Jalisco, Nayarit / By

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Governments of Jalisco and Nayarit plan child sexual abuse prevention pact in July to boost prevention, care and reparation policies with a multidisciplinary approach.

Officials from Jalisco and Nayarit, together with the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, will sign a groundbreaking pact in July to tackle child sexual abuse. The agreement follows years of work by Red Justicia Nayarit, a coalition of civil and business organizations that drafted a detailed framework of actions across three areas: prevention, care, and reparation of damages.

Red Justicia Nayarit has built its document to guide public policy in both states. “We held working sessions with authorities from both states and both municipalities, and we reached consensus on these main actions,” said activist and human rights defender Sandra Quiñones. She highlighted that the framework covers prevention strategies, mechanisms to support victims, and measures for repairing harm.

The signing event is set for July, and officials aim to begin rolling out policies in August. The pact calls on executive, legislative, and judicial branches to adopt cross-cutting, multidisciplinary approaches. “The goal is for municipal and state authorities to embed policies so the state meets its obligations to protect children and prevent abuse,” Quiñones said.

Key actions include training for educators, medical professionals, and law enforcement to spot warning signs early. The document also proposes streamlined reporting channels and guaranteed psychological and legal support for victims. Authorities will coordinate to close gaps where children fall through the cracks.

“Victims here remain among the most vulnerable, and this crime has high incidence,” Quiñones noted. She urged efficient coordination so that agencies stop working in isolation. The pact will set up inter-institutional committees to review cases and monitor policy impact.

The framework also addresses human trafficking as a form of sexual abuse. “We must cover all spaces where the authorities can act,” Quiñones emphasized. The pact mandates joint investigations and shared intelligence between state and municipal bodies.

Jalisco Governor [Name] and Nayarit Governor [Name] are expected to attend the signing along with municipal presidents from Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas. Red Justicia Nayarit is finalizing agendas with both governors’ offices.

Beyond immediate support for direct victims, the pact commits both states to public awareness campaigns. Schools will receive age-appropriate materials on personal safety. Community centers will host workshops for parents and caregivers on spotting and reporting abuse.

Legislators in both states have signaled support. In Nayarit, a draft bill will integrate the pact’s guidelines into state law. In Jalisco, lawmakers plan to review penalties and enhance child protection statutes.

Judges and prosecutors will also draw on the document to guide sentencing and restitution orders. Reparation measures include medical treatment coverage, educational scholarships for victims, and funding for nonprofit support groups.

“This document empowers each branch of government to set up the mechanisms and policies needed to protect children,” Quiñones said. She added that the multidisciplinary design makes it durable and resistant to shifting political priorities.

Civil society groups have applauded the effort. Maria López of Bahía de Banderas’s women’s rights network called it “a model for other regions that battle child sexual abuse with limited resources.”

Once signed, the pact will serve as a blueprint for sustained collaboration. Activists aim to convene quarterly meetings to assess progress, adjust strategies, and publish annual reports on incidence rates and policy outcomes.

With its focus on prevention, victim care, and damage reparation, the pact marks a decisive step in child sexual abuse prevention for Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas. Authorities and activists alike hope the agreement will set new standards for protecting the region’s youngest and most vulnerable residents.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Governments of Jalisco and Nayarit plan child sexual abuse prevention pact in July to boost prevention, care and reparation . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top