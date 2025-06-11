New San Carlos boardwalk to boost tourism on Guaymas waterfront

GUAYMAS, Sonora — Local officials have green-lit construction of a 2.5-kilometer boardwalk in San Carlos and rehabilitation of the existing seawall in Guaymas, a move expected to spark a fresh wave of tourism along the Sonoran coast. Mayor Karla Córdova González said the combined projects will create a new visitor magnet, extending from Delfín Bay along San Francisco Beach and revitalizing a cherished stretch of waterfront.

In a recent interview, Mayor Córdova González celebrated the announcement by Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño. She noted the palpable excitement among service providers and residents, drawing parallels with the Huatabampito project, where visitor numbers tripled after upgrades. “We’re going to have a new boardwalk in San Carlos. Sidur has made a lot of progress on the project,” she said, referring to the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Urban Development (Sidur), which is leading the design and build phases.

A 2.5-kilometer attraction

The new San Carlos boardwalk will stretch 2.5 kilometers, covering a large portion of San Francisco Beach from Delfín Bay. Sidur engineers have completed the most challenging early work—project planning—and are now advancing detailed engineering and site preparation. Once finished, the boardwalk will feature walking paths, seating areas, and lookout points, offering panoramic sea views and easy beach access for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Rehabilitating the old seawall with Zofemat support

Parallel to the new construction, the Federal Maritime Land Zone (Zofemat) has allocated resources to rehabilitate Guaymas’s existing seawall. That upgrade will restore structural integrity, add decorative elements, and improve lighting along the waterfront promenade. “We’re going to close the deal with a flourish with the seawall that will be in San Carlos and with the completion of the old seawall,” Mayor Córdova González said. “We’re going to use Zofemat’s money to beautify the old seawall as well.”

Tourism experts predict that combining a brand-new attraction with an enhanced historic promenade will expand Guaymas’s appeal beyond sun-and-sand vacations. Local tour operators expect to introduce guided coastal walks, outdoor markets, and beachfront events once the infrastructure works are complete.

Timeline to end of 2027

While no firm start date has been announced, both Sidur and Zofemat teams aim to deliver the projects before the end of Governor Durazo Montaño’s term in 2027. “The state leader has committed that no project will be left unfinished by the end of his term, so this will be a reality before 2027 is over,” Mayor Córdova González confirmed. She expressed gratitude for the funding and collaboration across municipal, state, and federal levels.

Economic and community impact

Beyond drawing more vacationers, the boardwalk and seawall upgrades are expected to boost local businesses, from beachfront restaurants to artisan stands. Increased foot traffic could encourage new investment in hospitality and recreation. Fishermen, dive shops, and boat tour operators also anticipate higher demand as the improved shoreline attracts visitors seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Mayor Córdova González concluded, “I am very, very, very grateful. Together, the three levels of government are going to leave Guaymas completely different.” With construction on the horizon and a clear commitment to finishing on schedule, San Carlos and Guaymas are poised to become top destinations on Mexico’s Sonoran coast.