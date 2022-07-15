The National Weather Service has reported the formation of Tropical Depression Three-E off the coast of Guerrero and Oaxaca. The agency’s forecast predicts that the cyclone will intensify its winds and become a Tropical Storm and later a Hurricane. Its center is located about 555 kilometers south of Acapulco, Guerrero.
It currently registers maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour, gusts of up to 75 km per hour, and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 km per hour. The effects of the storm will be directly on the coastal states and punctually, with intense rains in the regions of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Oaxaca, as well as strong winds and waves of two to four meters in height.
According to the SMN, the rains will cause an increase in water bodies such as rivers and streams, which, in turn, could cause flooding and overflows. The National Water Commission urged the population of these states to be aware of the development of the cyclone, as well as the indications given by the federal and local Civil Protection authorities.
If it becomes a Tropical Storm, it will receive the name “Estelle” and it will be the fifth cyclone of the current season in the Pacific Ocean. So far, Agatha, Blas, Celia, and Darby have been present, of which only Agatha had a direct impact on Mexican territory, leaving serious damage to Oaxaca. Except for Celia, they all became hurricanes.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Tropical Storm Estelle will cause intense rains in Jalisco This Saturday, Tropical Storm Estelle will move to the south of the coasts of Colima and Michoacán; its cloud bands, in interaction with a low-pressure channel over western and central Mexico, will cause intense punctual rains in regions of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, and Nayarit, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN). SMN noted that early…
- New storm expected to become Pacific hurricane off Mexico The National Weather Service has reported the formation of Tropical Depression Three-E off the coast of Guerrero and Oaxaca. The agency’s forecast predicts that the cyclone will intensify its winds and become a Tropical Storm and later a Hurricane. Its center is located about 555 kilometers south of Acapulco, Guerrero. It currently registers maximum sustained…
- Narco State: Wilson Center says Mexico’s government defeated by cartels Organized crime and violence that for decades have reproduced like a virus throughout Mexico, reaching the spheres of national sovereignty and governability, outline the increasingly worrying situation of defeat in which the Mexican state finds itself. “(The state) lacks the necessary operational, functional and efficiency capacities to discourage and inhibit the constant territorial and functional…
- 58% of Mexicans are in favor of the possession of firearms in homes It’s a misconception that guns are illegal in Mexico, in fact, Mexico’s constitution guarantees the right to arms, although the country does not believe a right to ownership translates into the right to easy access. In Mexico, 58% of Mexicans are in favor of the possession of firearms in homes and 50% support the possession…
- Another confirmed case of monkeypox connected to Puerto Vallarta, and one under investigation With 20% of all monkeypox cases reported in Mexico, Puerto Vallarta leads the country with the most cases, with another one added this week. The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) identified a new case of monkeypox, already confirmed by the federal authority, which corresponds to a 29-year-old man, a resident of the municipality of Tlaquepaque, who…