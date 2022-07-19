New survey shows more people consider Puerto Vallarta unsafe in the past three months

Insecurity continues to be one of the issues that most worries Mexicans, since more and more citizens feel less safe in the locality where they live.

According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) last June, 67.4% of the population over 18 years of age considered it unsafe to live in their home city.

According to Inegi, this percentage represents a significant increase in relation to the percentage registered in March 2022, which was 66.2%.

The Institute detailed that during June of this year, 72.9% of women and 60.9% of men considered that it is unsafe to live in their city.

Ixtapa Zihuatanejo and Puerto Vallarta, the cities that had a strong increase in the perception of insecurity

One of the cities that increased the perception of insecurity the most is Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, where 58.4% of the population said they felt more insecure in March, but in June of this year, only three months later, it increased to 78.3%, an increase of 19.9%.

The second city that had a significant increase in the perception of insecurity was Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. In June 2022 it reached 41% , which represents an increase of 14.6% compared to the measurement of March 2022, when the perception of insecurity was 26.4%.

Meanwhile, the population in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, also had an increase in the perception of insecurity since March 2022 it was 40.4%, but three months later it increased to 54.3%, an increase of 13.9%.

The city of Puebla had an increase of 11.3%, going from 75.8% in March 2022 to 87.1% in June 2022: while in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán went from 49.7% in March 2022 to 59.5% in June, an increase of 10.2%.

The cities with the highest percentage of people aged 18 and over who considered that living in their city is unsafe were: Fresnillo (97.2%), Zacatecas (90.4%), Ciudad Obregón (89.7% ), Irapuato (89.7%), Cuautitlán Izcalli (89%) and Colima with 87.5%.

In contrast, the cities where the perception of insecurity is lower were: San Pedro Garza García with 15.1%, Benito Juárez (24.2%), Tampico (27.6%) , Piedras Negras (28.5%), Saltillo (29.8%) and Los Cabos 30.7%.

ATMs and public transport, the places where citizens feel most insecure

Regarding the perception of insecurity in specific physical spaces, in June 2022, 76.5% of the population said they felt insecure at ATMs located on public roads; 70.9%, in public transport; 62.6%, in the bank, and 59.5%, in the streets that they usually use.

When asked about the expectation of insecurity in the next 12 months, 34.6% consider that the situation will continue to be just as bad, while 28.5% indicated that the situation will worsen.

Inegi highlighted that the foregoing represents a statistically significant change, having an increase of 4.6 percentage points compared to June 2021 and 3.5 percentage points compared to March 2022, when 23.9 and 25.0% were reported, respectively.

In contrast, 13.5% of the population aged 18 and over said that the crime and insecurity situation in their city will continue just as well and 22.1% said it will improve.

