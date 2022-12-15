New suspension bridge over the Cuale River in Puerto Vallarta is inaugurated

This Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the reconstruction of the pedestrian suspension bridge that connects Matamoros street and the Isla del Río Cuale, which collapsed along with the vehicular bridge, after the flood of the river due to the passage of hurricane “Nora”, last year.
With neighbors and merchants in the area represented by Mrs. Leticia Alarcón; tenants of the Río Cuale Municipal Market, and Mrs. Graciela Ortiz, president of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, Professor Michel stressed that it is a very important bridge for residents and visitors who travel through the area daily.
He recalled that in 1932 the first suspension bridge over the Cuale River was built, next to what would later be the first vehicular bridge built in a hundred days, by the engineer Marcial Reséndiz, with the support of the Vallarta community, and that it was demolished by the rising of the river in August 2021 after the passage of “Nora”.
In a historical context about the transformation that this area has had over the years, Professor Michel endorsed the commitment to continue carrying out more public works for the benefit of the population, to the extent that resources are available in the City Council.
He took the opportunity to wish a happy holiday to those present and their families this Christmas and New Year, and said that “these are times to smooth things over and be close to the family.”
On behalf of the residents of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, Mrs. Graciela Ortiz thanked the mayor and the City Council for the reconstruction of this much-needed transit route for the locals, but above all for tourism. “It’s actually beautiful to see how they’ve worked. For myself and the community, forever grateful.”
After the opening ribbon was cut, Professor Michel and his companions toured the bridge to verify the quality of the work, which cost around $1,060,000 pesos, with Municipal Funds.
Also present at the inaugural act were councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado; the general secretary of the City Council, Felipe de Jesús Rocha Reyes, and the architect Carlos Arturo Morales, director of municipal Public Works.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Fraudulent vacation package to Puerto Vallarta victimizes 46 people A woman identified as Christian P. is accused of defrauding 46 people with a fraudulent trip to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The case was reported through a complaint on social networks against the woman, who appears on her social networks as a resident of the city. From Puerto Vallarta, this woman offers trips…
- New suspension bridge over the Cuale River in Puerto Vallarta is inaugurated This Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the reconstruction of the pedestrian suspension bridge that connects Matamoros street and the Isla del Río Cuale, which collapsed along with the vehicular bridge, after the flood of the river due to the passage of hurricane “Nora”, last year. With neighbors and merchants in…
- Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health asks millions of people not to get the flu shot Given the increase in cases of influenza due to the winter season, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, asked the population that is not at risk of serious illness to refrain from vaccination. During the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he recalled that the vaccine is not widely used, but is for people…
- Federal authorities seize armored vehicles and arsenal in Puerto Vallarta Federal authorities seized armored vehicles and an arsenal in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Jalisco, a search warrant was executed, granted by the District Control Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System, for a warehouse located in the municipality of Puerto…
- Government of Mexico prepares evacuation of citizens in Peru The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that Mexico is seeking to repatriate citizens who are currently in Peru. Through his Twitter account, the foreign minister explained that “(we are) in communication with various groups of Mexicans in Peru. Organizing support for food and assistance. Coordinating efforts to speed up their return to Mexico”.…