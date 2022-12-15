New suspension bridge over the Cuale River in Puerto Vallarta is inaugurated

This Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the reconstruction of the pedestrian suspension bridge that connects Matamoros street and the Isla del Río Cuale, which collapsed along with the vehicular bridge, after the flood of the river due to the passage of hurricane “Nora”, last year.

With neighbors and merchants in the area represented by Mrs. Leticia Alarcón; tenants of the Río Cuale Municipal Market, and Mrs. Graciela Ortiz, president of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, Professor Michel stressed that it is a very important bridge for residents and visitors who travel through the area daily.

He recalled that in 1932 the first suspension bridge over the Cuale River was built, next to what would later be the first vehicular bridge built in a hundred days, by the engineer Marcial Reséndiz, with the support of the Vallarta community, and that it was demolished by the rising of the river in August 2021 after the passage of “Nora”.

In a historical context about the transformation that this area has had over the years, Professor Michel endorsed the commitment to continue carrying out more public works for the benefit of the population, to the extent that resources are available in the City Council.

He took the opportunity to wish a happy holiday to those present and their families this Christmas and New Year, and said that “these are times to smooth things over and be close to the family.”

On behalf of the residents of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, Mrs. Graciela Ortiz thanked the mayor and the City Council for the reconstruction of this much-needed transit route for the locals, but above all for tourism. “It’s actually beautiful to see how they’ve worked. For myself and the community, forever grateful.”

After the opening ribbon was cut, Professor Michel and his companions toured the bridge to verify the quality of the work, which cost around $1,060,000 pesos, with Municipal Funds.

Also present at the inaugural act were councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado; the general secretary of the City Council, Felipe de Jesús Rocha Reyes, and the architect Carlos Arturo Morales, director of municipal Public Works.

