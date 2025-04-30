News to Know in Puerto Vallarta – April 30, 2025

As April draws to a close, Puerto Vallarta is buzzing with headlines that reflect both celebration and concern. Today marks Children’s Day, bringing joy to families across the city with festive events and a rare celestial alignment of the Moon, Jupiter, and Elnath lighting up the evening sky. Despite being honored as Tripadvisor’s Top Destination in Mexico for 2025, local business leaders are voicing worries about declining tourism and low hotel occupancy rates. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso weakens amid signs of U.S. economic contraction . . .