News to Know in Puerto Vallarta for Today, May 17, 2025

The city’s signature Fiestas de Mayo festival officially kicked off on Friday, May 16, at the Explanada Vallarta, where carnival rides, live music and artisan stalls will entertain crowds through June 1. This year’s lineup features regional Mexican headliners like Grupo Firme alongside traditional rodeos, food markets and nightly cultural performances.

Culinary aficionados can also delight in the 21st edition of Restaurant Week by Vallarta Lifestyles, which launched on Thursday, May 15. Over 51 participating restaurants across Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are offering three-course tasting menus—each course with three options—at fixed, discounted prices through June 10.

Entertainment options expanded on May 16 when reality-TV alum Hernán “El Potro” brought his “Sacado de onda” comedy tour to the Palm Cabaret. Fans packed the venue for an evening of stand-up stories blending MTV Acapulco Shore anecdotes with sharp observations on dating apps and millennial life.

On the infrastructure front, Seapal Vallarta confirmed that a water service interruption affecting 18 colonies—caused by a pump failure at Well 4B in Las Aralias—has been fully resolved. Supply was restored by Friday afternoon, and officials say they are investigating the mechanical fault to prevent future disruptions.

With the 2025 Pacific hurricane season now in effect as of May 15, municipal agencies have stepped up monitoring of vulnerable waterways bordering the Pipal, Ameca and Mascota rivers. Residents in low-lying neighborhoods are urged to clear debris from drainage channels and report any rising water levels to Protección Civil.

Finally, Vallarta Pride kicks off today, Saturday, May 17, marking the start of a weeklong celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and community. Events running through May 25 include a parade along the Malecón, nightly beach parties and a new Queer Tech Expo at Hotel Almar, with organizers expecting record attendance this year