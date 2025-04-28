News to Know Today in Puerto Vallarta – Monday, April 28, 2025

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Whether you live full-time on the bay, report the city’s pulse from afar, or are planning your next beach escape, today’s roundup distills the six headlines shaping Vallarta right now: a troubling spike in business and home robberies, a tourism-fueled real-estate surge squeezing locals, fresh mobility projects that promise shorter commutes, an international nod from Condé Nast Traveler, record-breaking cruise arrivals pouring millions into the economy, and a planned water shut-off every hotelier in the North Zone needs on their radar. Read on for concise, 300-word deep dives that give you the context, figures, and voices behind each story—everything you need to stay ahead of the conversation in Puerto Vallarta today.