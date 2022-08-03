Nine miners trapped in a Mexico coal mine

At least nine miners are trapped inside a coal pit known as “Las Conchas”, located in the Las Agujitas community, in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, Mexico.

According to the first reports, around 12:00 in the afternoon the workers encountered an underground river while digging, which caused the well to flood. The well is located a few meters from the Sabinas River from which the water apparently leaked.

One of the minors working near the group of trapped minors reported the accident after he managed to get out safely through a loophole that crossed an old mine.

The well is almost 60 meters deep and the water reaches at least 30 meters high, so the health status of the other workers is unknown.

At the moment, only the identity of seven of the possible miners have been confirmed: Mario Alberto Cabrales Uresti, Sergio Gabriel Cruz Gaytan, Jorge Luis Martinez Valdes, Jose Roger Romero, Luis Alberto Valencia Vazquez, Jose Luis Mireles, Ramiro Torres

The coal pit is owned by Régulo Zapata, former mayor of Sabinas. The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) is the one that has the registry of all the mines.

Brigade members have already arrived at the scene, as well as members of the Army and relatives of the workers.

At 4:38 p.m., the National Civil Protection Coordination reported through its Twitter account that, on the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, its head Laura Velázquez Alzúa, is going to the Las Agujitas community to supervise the actions of the rescue of the miners.

Just a year ago a similar accident occurred in the same area in the community of rancherías in which miners lost their lives due to a flood.

