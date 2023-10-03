No Damage Reported in Jalisco Following Monday Morning Earthquake

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - On Monday morning, the National Seismological Service recorded an earthquake near Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, at 8:54 a.m. The epicenter was located 94 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta, with a depth of 15 kilometers. Despite the initial concerns, the Civil Protection authorities have reported no damages in the aftermath of the event.
Following the tremor, the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UEPCBJ) promptly activated its monitoring system to assess any possible damage to structures or individuals. The checks concluded that no damage had been incurred due to the quake.
