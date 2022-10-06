North Korean warplanes stage bombing drill after two ballistic missiles fired

SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) – South Korea scrambled fighter jets after North Korean warplanes staged an apparent bombing drill on Thursday, Seoul’s defense ministry said, as allied warships held missile defence drills and Pyongyang fired off the latest in a series of ballistic missiles.
The rare bombing drill by at least eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers prompted the South to deploy 30 fighters. The warplanes swarmed each side of the heavily fortified border amid rising tensions over a string of missile tests by Pyongyang.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, just an hour after condemning the repositioning of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region, and a U.N. Security Council meeting held in New York.
North Korea has launched about 40 missiles this year, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and appears ready to hold its first nuclear test since 2017, officials in Seoul and Washington have said.
Thursday’s launches followed the return of the carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, to waters off the Korean peninsula, and a U.N. Security Council meeting held in response to the North’s recent tests.
The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, which prompted joint South Korean and U.S. missile drills in which one weapon crashed and burned.
The launch was reported by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese government.
“This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting the ones from the end of September,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. “This absolutely cannot be tolerated.”
The launch came after North Korea condemned the United States for talking to the United Nations Security Council about Pyongyang’s “just counteraction measures” on joint South Korea-U.S. drills, suggesting its missile tests are a reaction to the allied military moves.
In a statement, the reclusive nation’s foreign ministry also condemned Washington for repositioning the U.S. aircraft carrier off the Korean peninsula, saying it posed a serious threat to the stability of the situation.
The carrier and its strike group of accompanying warships were abruptly redeployed in response to North Korea’s IRBM launch over Japan.
The carrier strike group joined destroyers from South Korea and Japan in maritime missile defense training, the South Korean military said on Thursday.
“This training focuses on mastering detection, tracking and interception procedures through shared target information under a scenario of (North Korea) conducting ballistic missile provocations,” it said in a statement.
A State Department spokesperson said the United States condemned Thursday’s launch as a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and a threat to regional neighbours and the international community.
The spokesperson, however, added that Washington was committed to a diplomatic approach and called on the North to engage in dialogue.
On Wednesday, the United States accused China and Russia of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by blocking attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Kishida agreed during a telephone call on Thursday that a clear message should be sent to North Korea that its provocation would bring consequences, Yoon’s office said.
The leaders condemned the North’s recent missile tests as acts of serious provocation and urged a stop to such reckless provocation, it added.
Tokyo lodged a “vehement protest” with North Korea over Thursday’s launches through delegations in Beijing, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.
“North Korea has relentlessly and unilaterally escalated its provocation especially since the beginning of this year,” Hamada told reporters.
Thursday’s first missile probably flew to an altitude of about 100 km (62 miles) and a range of 350 km (217 miles), while the second had an estimated altitude of 50 km (31 miles) and covered 800 km (497 miles), probably taking an irregular trajectory, he said.
South Korea’s JCS said the missiles were launched from near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.
The United States and its allies have stepped up displays of military force in the region, but there appears little prospect of further international sanctions by the U.N. Security Council, which has already passed resolutions banning the North’s missile and nuclear development.
China’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Geng Shuang, said the Security Council needed to play a constructive role “instead of relying solely on strong rhetoric or pressure.”
In May, China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led push for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, publicly splitting the Security Council for the first time since it began punishing Pyongyang with sanctions in 2006.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- American tourist smashes two statues at the Vatican after being denied a visit with the Pope Outrage at the Vatican Museums, where an American tourist threw two antique busts from the Chiaramonti gallery on the ground, damaging them in a fit of rage. The man, in his fifties, was immediately arrested and handed over to the Gendarmerie according to a very strict internal procedure. The man, an American tourist of Egyptian…
- Woman’s corpse found handcuffed and gagged in Puerto Vallarta hotel room A woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Puerto Vallarta hotel. Under the established protocols, personnel from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation around the discovery of the lifeless body, which was generated after the report that inside a hotel room, located on Avenida México and Guerrero, in the Las Mojoneras neighborhood, the…
- Video from Puerto Vallarta restaurant goes viral and gives birth to ‘Lord Tacos’ after man throws tacos at wife during an argument (Viral Video) A video from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant has gone viral that has entertained internet users around the world and given birth to Lord Tacos. The events occurred in a restaurant located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and in the recording, the couple is seen arguing while eating some tacos at a small sidewalk table. The lady…
- Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel controls 78% of money laundering in Mexico The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has placed itself at the head of the Mexican drug economy, establishing the largest number of businesses to launder money, and unlike other cartels, it went from the real estate business, typical of drug trafficking, to diversifying into money laundering businesses. that few would suspect. An investigation by MILENIO,…
- Mexico’s president slams the nomination of Ukrainian president Zelenski for the Nobel Peace Prize Staying to true form in his disdain for Ukraine, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López criticized the members of the European Parliament who nominated his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodímir Zelensky, for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. During the morning press conference on October 5, the Mexican president affirmed that there are other people who deserve…