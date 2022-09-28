Obituary: Robert “Bob” John Steckle

Robert John Steckle, “Bob”, passed away peacefully after a lengthy decline on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Trinity Village Care Centre.

Bob and his wife Kay enjoyed winters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they forged many friendships and spotted many whales.

A lifelong farmer and resident of Waterloo Region, he attended Williamsburg One-Room School, Kitchener Collegiate Institute, and studied at Ontario Agricultural College. He played football at the University of Guelph Gryphon, where he also took up the sport of wrestling. He represented Canada as a light-heavyweight wrestler at the Helsinki, Melbourne and Rome Olympic Games, and was a 12-time Canadian champion, and 2-time USA champion, earning medals at the Pan Am and Commonwealth Games. He has been inducted into the Waterloo County Hall of Fame, Guelph Gryphons Hall of Fame and the Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It was his great honour to carry the Canadian flag during the opening ceremonies of the Melbourne Olympic Games in 1956, where he met his wife, Kay Allison (Francis) Steckle. They married in Melbourne in 1959, and settled in Kitchener to start their family. Upon moving to a farm south of New Hamburg in 1972, Bob shifted from dairy to beef production. He was an active member of several boards, including the Ontario Cattlemen’s Association, the Waterloo County Co-op, and the J. Steckle Heritage Homestead.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kay. He will be missed by his children David (Gillian), Jane, James (Anita) and Susan; and by his grandchildren Brett, Claire, Jackson, Jordan, Nathan, Cadyn and Drew.