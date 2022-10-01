Obituary: Stephen P. “Butch”` Hickner

Stephen P. ”Butch” Hickner, 73, of West Lafayette, passed away peacefully at home, after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer early Monday, September 26, 2022.

Steve was born July 31, 1949, in Elwood, IN, to the late Jerome and Edith (Jackson) Hickner. Butch graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967 and attended Ball State University.

On their first trip to Puerto Vallarta in early 2001, he proposed to Katherine “Katie” Lamb and they were married August 11, 2001. That was followed by 18 more memory-filled vacations to their “happy place”.

In his “younger” days, he was a fierce competitor in bowling and softball leagues and was the “master planner” of the frequent golf trips with his brothers, nephews, and a few friends, (what happened on the golf course, stayed on the golf course). Then he discovered Beach Volleyball in Puerto Vallarta- he might have been the oldest and shortest guy on the sand, but he had a fierce serve!

Butch looked forward to his first Monday of the month breakfasts with “the guys”, who were his lifelong friends and continued to visit all through his illness, sharing laughs and memories. We thank you for that.

Surviving with his wife Katie are two children that he loved as his own, Molly Jarrard of Linden, Ben Riegle of Lafayette, sweet granddaughter, Lilly Jarrard of Whitestown, brother, Bernie Hickner of Cleveland Heights, OH, sisters-in-law, Michele Hickner of Lafayette, Betty Hickner of Monticello, Lisa Foster of Mulberry (who will always be older), Carol Cornell of Linden and Mary (David Evenson) Lamb of Plymouth, MI, as well as brothers-in-law, Jack Cannon, of Mystic, CT and Bob Walters of Lafayette. Also surviving are 30 nieces & nephews, 74 great nieces & nephews, 35 great-great nieces and nephews, with more arriving soon!

