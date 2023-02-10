One more edition of ‘Mercado Joven’ will take place this weekend in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Next Sunday, February 12, one more edition of ‘Mercado Joven’ will take place, through which the municipal government provides a space to promote young entrepreneurs so that they make their products and services known, thus contributing to their economy.
On this occasion, the event organized by the Municipal Institute for Youth Care (IMAJ) will take place at the La Isla Shopping Village, from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Donations of personal hygiene items for women will be appreciated and sent to the women’s area of the prison.
In addition to the sales stands, there will be live music presentations by local talents and the projection of a film in the open air, so it will be an activity that the whole family can enjoy.
