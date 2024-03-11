Operation ‘Saving Lives’ Continues with Breathalyzer Checkpoints in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The Municipal Transit of Puerto Vallarta released the February results of the "Saving Lives" breathalyzer operation, which aimed to prevent driving under the influence and enhance road safety in the area. A total of 130 breathalyzer tests were administered, resulting in 35 positive results, predominantly among men (32 positive tests) compared to women (3 positive tests). The operation indicates a continued effort to reduce drunk driving incidents, following January's 395 tests, where 86 resulted positive.

