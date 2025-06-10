Opposition to real estate projects grows in Todos Santos

/ citizen council, el pescadero, public participation, real estate, urban development plan / By

Baja California Sur Northwest Todos Santos

More than 500 residents of Todos Santos and El Pescadero have signed a petition in opposition to major real estate projects and the new Urban Development Plan, organized by the Todos Santos Citizen Council, to be delivered to local authorities.

More than 500 residents of Todos Santos and El Pescadero have added their names to a petition in opposition to real estate projects and the new Urban Development Plan (PDU). The signature drive began on June 7 and will run through June 15 under the banner of the Todos Santos Citizen Council.

Attorney John Moreno, a member of the council’s integrative committee, said the drive channels broad public concern over the pace and direction of growth in the region. “We want to unite residents behind the declarations that reject the El Palmoral project, the Cabo Santos megaproject—still awaiting an environmental impact green light—and the new PDU,” Moreno explained.

The petition follows growing unease that major developments fail to reflect community needs. Organizers have framed the document around formal legal criteria so it can carry weight when submitted to municipal and state authorities next week. Moreno confirmed the council will present the completed petition to several government bodies in the coming days.

Residents welcomed the chance to make their voices heard. Moreno said public interest prompted an extension of the signing window into next weekend. “We saw a strong response, and people want to stay involved,” he noted. “That’s why we kept the booths open through June 15.”

Signature stations sit in high-traffic spots around the district—the public square, the ranch market and other community hubs—where residents may confirm their eligibility before signing. According to the council, only people who live in Todos Santos or El Pescadero may sign the petition.

Beyond specific projects, Moreno warned that local infrastructure cannot handle the current growth rate. He pointed to frequent water shortages, overloaded roads and gaps in public services as evidence that local authorities have moved ahead without consulting the public. “Key administrative steps lacked transparency and real consultation,” he said, adding that the petition also calls for an inclusive review of the PDU.

Business owners and longtime residents have voiced cautious support. One café manager who asked not to be named said, “We need responsible planning that protects local character.” Another merchant noted that well-regulated growth can benefit everyone, but rushed approvals only favor outside investors.

The council will use the coming week to finalize the text and gather any last signatures. Once submitted, authorities have three months to address the issues raised or offer a formal response under state administrative law. If officials ignore the petition, Moreno vowed the council would explore further legal steps.

As the signature drive heads into its final days, community leaders stress that active participation remains crucial. “This petition is a first step,” Moreno said. “We want a real seat at the table before decisions change our towns forever.”

Residents still wishing to sign can visit any of the marked booths through Sunday, June 15, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. After that, the Todos Santos Citizen Council will prepare its case for delivery to both the municipal council and the state’s urban planning department.

More than 500 residents of Todos Santos and El Pescadero have signed a petition in opposition to major real estate projects and . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top