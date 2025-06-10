Opposition to real estate projects grows in Todos Santos

More than 500 residents of Todos Santos and El Pescadero have signed a petition in opposition to major real estate projects and the new Urban Development Plan, organized by the Todos Santos Citizen Council, to be delivered to local authorities.

More than 500 residents of Todos Santos and El Pescadero have added their names to a petition in opposition to real estate projects and the new Urban Development Plan (PDU). The signature drive began on June 7 and will run through June 15 under the banner of the Todos Santos Citizen Council.

Attorney John Moreno, a member of the council’s integrative committee, said the drive channels broad public concern over the pace and direction of growth in the region. “We want to unite residents behind the declarations that reject the El Palmoral project, the Cabo Santos megaproject—still awaiting an environmental impact green light—and the new PDU,” Moreno explained.

The petition follows growing unease that major developments fail to reflect community needs. Organizers have framed the document around formal legal criteria so it can carry weight when submitted to municipal and state authorities next week. Moreno confirmed the council will present the completed petition to several government bodies in the coming days.

Residents welcomed the chance to make their voices heard. Moreno said public interest prompted an extension of the signing window into next weekend. “We saw a strong response, and people want to stay involved,” he noted. “That’s why we kept the booths open through June 15.”

Signature stations sit in high-traffic spots around the district—the public square, the ranch market and other community hubs—where residents may confirm their eligibility before signing. According to the council, only people who live in Todos Santos or El Pescadero may sign the petition.

Beyond specific projects, Moreno warned that local infrastructure cannot handle the current growth rate. He pointed to frequent water shortages, overloaded roads and gaps in public services as evidence that local authorities have moved ahead without consulting the public. “Key administrative steps lacked transparency and real consultation,” he said, adding that the petition also calls for an inclusive review of the PDU.

Business owners and longtime residents have voiced cautious support. One café manager who asked not to be named said, “We need responsible planning that protects local character.” Another merchant noted that well-regulated growth can benefit everyone, but rushed approvals only favor outside investors.

The council will use the coming week to finalize the text and gather any last signatures. Once submitted, authorities have three months to address the issues raised or offer a formal response under state administrative law. If officials ignore the petition, Moreno vowed the council would explore further legal steps.

As the signature drive heads into its final days, community leaders stress that active participation remains crucial. “This petition is a first step,” Moreno said. “We want a real seat at the table before decisions change our towns forever.”

Residents still wishing to sign can visit any of the marked booths through Sunday, June 15, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. After that, the Todos Santos Citizen Council will prepare its case for delivery to both the municipal council and the state’s urban planning department.