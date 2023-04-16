Organized Crime Continues to Wreak Havoc in Guanajuato with Seven Killed in Spa Attack

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Seven people were killed in a violent attack that occurred at the La Palma spa in the municipality of Cortazar, Guanajuato. According to reports, at least 20 armed men entered the spa and attacked the people present. The incident took place on April 16th, 2023, at around 4:30 pm, and so far, the state authorities have not commented on the matter.
Several videos have been shared on social media, showing the fear and chaos that ensued during the attack. It is reported that children were present at the spa during the massacre. This is the eighth such incident to occur in the state of Guanajuato so far this year, according to AM newspaper reports. The last one was recorded on April 11th, 2023, at the Peñuelitas dam in Dolores Hidalgo, where three women, two men, and a minor were killed.
The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) has released figures that show Guanajuato to be the most violent state in the country, with 13 registered murders. The states of Mexico and Veracruz follow closely behind with six homicides each. At least 69 people were murdered across the country in the same period.
Guanajuato has been experiencing increased violence for several years now, as two organized crime groups, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel (CSRL), fight for control over the territory. According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, Guanajuato registered 511 homicides in the first two months of 2023.
On April 12th, 2023, the CSRL executed an alleged CJNG hitman, El Babas, who had identified himself as Pablo Abel Zarate. In a video that was shared on social media, Zarate accused his former boss, David Zarate, of extorting money, killing innocent people, and creating chaos in the city. The CJNG is believed to have carried out an attack on March 7th, 2023, in the municipality of Celaya, where three people were killed and five others injured.
The ongoing violence in Guanajuato highlights the ongoing struggle between criminal organizations vying for control over the state. The impact of this violence has been devastating for the people living in the area, as well as for the country as a whole. The authorities must take swift action to put an end to these violent attacks and restore peace and security to the region.
