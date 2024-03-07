Parents in Puerto Vallarta Refusing to Vaccinate Their Children Against Influenza

PUERTO VALLARTA, Jalisco – The Puerto Vallarta region is encountering significant obstacles in its efforts to combat influenza, particularly in vaccinating children under the age of five, reports the head of the Eighth Health Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, Jaime Álvarez Zayas. Despite the lack of hospitalizations or deaths from influenza, the region’s vaccination campaign is experiencing setbacks, primarily due to parental hesitancy.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.