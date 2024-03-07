Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for the Enthralling International DJ Day Festival on the Malecon

Puerto Vallarta, a city known for its vibrant culture and picturesque landscapes, is set to host the much-anticipated International DJ Day Festival. The event, which has become a beacon for music enthusiasts, will be held in the scenic El Faro area on Sunday, March 10th, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.