Persistent Storm Surge Restricts Beach Access in Puerto Vallarta for Fourth Consecutive Day

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - For the fourth consecutive day, the picturesque beaches of Puerto Vallarta have remained off-limits to beachgoers due to the relentless impact of a storm surge along the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit. This tumultuous weather phenomenon is attributed to the cold fronts sweeping across the country, posing a significant challenge to both local authorities and residents.

As of today, the restriction continues to encompass a range of popular beaches along the Puerto Vallarta coastline, as follows: