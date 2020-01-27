Phase-one of new cruise port in Puerto Vallarta will be inaugurated

Tomorrow, the “Los Alambiques” welcome center and the “Hacienda Tequilera” thematic shopping center will be opened in the passenger space and tourist services run by Puerto Mágico, which are located in the Puerto Vallarta Port where cruise ships arrive in the city.

According to the organizers, some of the officials present at this event will be Javier Jiménez Espriú, Secretary of Communications and Transportation, Héctor López Gutiérrez, General Coordinator of Ports and Merchant Marine, as well as deputies of the Navy Commission.

The director of the Integral Port Administration, Constanza Mónica Suarez Jiménez, stressed that this work is unique in the country and will have a great diversification of products not only for cruise passengers, but for local people, as it will be open to the general public.

He stressed that Puerto Vallarta will offer this unique experience at its port, so it will be an important space for those who arrive by cruise ship and reiterated that it will be open to all public and will be able to see up close when the cruise ships arrive or depart.

The multi-million dollar project has attracted the interest of cruise companies because it will be an attraction for its passengers and crew.