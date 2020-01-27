Woman dies after falling 9 floors in Puerto Vallarta hotel

A young woman was found dead, where it is believed she had fallen from the 14th floor to the 5th floor of the hotel where he had been staying in Puerto Vallarta since yesterday.

At 5:52 Sunday morning, the employees of the hotel found the young lady without vital signs, who is only identified as Carolina ‘N’, 22 years old.

According to the information released by the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Commission, it is believed that the woman fell from the 14th floor where she was staying, to the balcony of the fifth floor of the Villas Now Amber section, of the Secrets Vallarta Hotel.

Following the finding, the hotel’s medical and management staff requested the intervention of the authorities in order to disclaim responsibilities.

The woman arrived Saturday in the company of two other women named Karla Maribel and Claudia, with whom they would stay only one night. However, the other women were not located in the hotel after finding the body of Carolina ‘N’.

It is known that the young woman was wearing a swimsuit and that the hotel management chose to cover her body with a sheet and prevented the passage of other people until the authorities arrived.

It will be the ministerial authorities who are responsible for determining under what conditions the woman fell and if it was an accident, suicide or murder.