Unauthorized Construction Continues in Playa del Carmen Despite Government Shutdown

/ By

Playa del Carmen

A Playa del Carmen housing project resumes construction despite being sealed by Profepa for environmental violations, raising concerns over weak enforcement and ecosystem damage.

Residents in Playa del Carmen’s Marsella III subdivision report that construction machinery was seen entering a property sealed by Profepa (Federal Environmental Protection Agency) earlier this week. Despite the official closure, work has reportedly resumed.

The development—part of a project by Promotora Residencial—was shut down on June 19, 2025 when Profepa inspectors discovered serious irregularities in the environmental impact statement. The original declaration stated just five wild species, whereas independent field surveys later revealed more than 200 species of flora and fauna in the area.

Profepa responded by installing official “clausura” seals at the site. However, local residents alerted authorities via emergency services, stating that construction equipment had violated these seals. Public safety officers confirmed that machines entered the sealed property—a breach of Profepa’s order.

Community members voiced alarm, stating that workers behaved aggressively when confronted. They noted the stark absence of Profepa or federal environmental officers, even after multiple calls to report the violations. Police presence was transient, and no arrests were made.

The site in question, located within an ecologically sensitive mangrove and cenote region, threatens habitats of numerous species—some endangered. Experts warn that opening the area to urban development without proper oversight could force wildlife into dangerous environments, increasing risks such as road mortality and ecosystem disruption .

This incident is part of a broader pattern of environmental enforcement in Quintana Roo. Authorities have recently closed multiple developments in Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Cozumel, and Tulum for lacking environmental permits and impact assessments. Profepa has reportedly shut down around 45 developments in the region for similar violations.

Promotora Residencial has not issued a public response to the allegations or details surrounding the ongoing work. Meanwhile, affected residents are urging federal authorities—particularly Profepa and CONANP (National Commission of Natural Protected Areas)—to take swift action, enforce the clausura order, and halt the works completely to prevent further environmental damage.

Why It Matters

  • Ecosystem at risk: Mangroves and cenotes are vital natural buffers, critical for wildlife and coastal protection.
  • Weak enforcement: The swift resumption of construction reveals gaps in regulatory oversight.
  • Legal precedent: Continued violations may result in fines, legal action, or forced demolition—but enforcement is crucial.

What’s Next

  • Federal follow‑up: Calls are growing for Profepa and CONANP to intervene directly and enforce the shutdown.
  • Community pressure: Residents plan to sustain pressure through protests and media engagement.
  • Environmental groups: NGOs demand transparency on the environmental impact and insist that proper mitigation measures be taken.

In the context of increasing development in the Riviera Maya, this episode highlights the clash between rapid urban expansion and environmental stewardship. As demand for housing and tourism infrastructure rises, so does the strain on delicate coastal ecosystems—making enforcement of environmental law more crucial than ever.

