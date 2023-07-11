Popocatépetl Volcano Stirs Concern Among Local Communities After Increased Seismic Activity

July 11, 2023

Popocatépetl, one of Mexico's most active volcanoes, has created alarm among nearby communities as its seismic activity heightened over the weekend. From Saturday, July 8, there was a noticeable increase in tremors, which culminated in a volcanotectonic earthquake on Monday, July 10.

The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) reported that over the past 24 hours, a 1.4 magnitude volcanotectonic earthquake was detected at Popocatépetl. The seismic activity was recorded on Sunday, July 9, at 10:45 p.m. local time.

