Port Authority confirms Puerto Vallarta will not have an Aquarium

The Integral Port Administration has announced that the construction of what was promised to be the largest aquarium in Mexico will not be built in Puerto Vallarta. Instead, port-city projects are already being evaluated to provide cultural recreation spaces to meet the demand of both passengers, foreign and local visitors.

With a promised construction area of ​​about 8,500 square meters, the aquarium was promoted to be home to about 300 species. Furthermore, the plan featured an area of ​​research and reproduction of species under the leadership and collaboration of specialized schools in the field.

As reported by PVDN in 2016, the project was announced during a slump in cruise arrivals and was designed to spark interest in Puerto Vallarta with cruise lines, which achieved its objective, but there was no real viable plan for the construction or to comply with new laws governing zoos and aquariums in Mexico.

The announcement of the new aquarium in 2016 anticipated the opening of the new attraction in August 2018, after the company BLEU LIFE won the tender process and signed the contracts for the construction of a world-class aquarium at Port Authority of Puerto Vallarta (API),