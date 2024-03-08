Promises Unkept With The Delayed Rehabilitation of Puerto Vallarta’s Boardwalk

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The iconic Puerto Vallarta Malecón, a primary attraction for tourists and residents alike, remains neglected despite repeated commitments from local authorities for improvement. Initially, the City Council announced plans for refurbishment seven months ago, earmarking 5 million pesos from the Federal Maritime-Terrestrial Zone (ZOFEMAT) funds for this purpose. Where is that money?

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.