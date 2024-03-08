Puerto Vallarta Reports 23 Cases of Dengue So Far This Year

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico—According to the CONAGUA Dengue portal of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a surge in dengue fever cases, with 23 infections reported this year. This puts the city at the top of the list for the most dengue infections within the state.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.