Propaganda: Russian Embassy in Mexico Accuses Ukraine of Arming Mexican Cartels with US Weapons

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Without evidence, the Russian embassy in Mexico has raised concerns about arms trafficking from Ukraine to other parts of the world, specifically to cartels in Tamaulipas, Mexico, facilitated through corrupt Ukrainian officials.
The embassy’s alert was specifically related to an AT4 anti-tank rocket launcher, presumably of Swedish-American manufacture. “These types of weapons are actively being shipped to Ukraine,” the embassy announced in a tweet. The rocket launcher was seen being carried by a representative of a Mexican cartel in Tamaulipas, drawing international attention.
A video that circulated on social media platforms last weekend shows a young man, believed to be a member of a criminal group, dressed in a bulletproof vest adorned with the figure of a scorpion. The man, sporting a leg brace, can be seen armed with an AK47 machine gun and an AT4 rocket launcher. The video captures him heading towards parked vehicles on a dirt road, seemingly near the Tamaulipas border.
“As long as the West continues to mindlessly supply weapons to the Kiev regime and make a lot of money from this business, we will probably see the consequences of these actions already in Mexico,” warned the Russian embassy.
It should be remembered that cartels in Mexico have long used rocket launchers to down helicopters from the army and federal authorities during military operations against criminal organizations.
Russia, currently engaged in a conflict with Ukraine, accuses the country of facilitating weapon trafficking to countries like Mexico through corrupt officials. The embassy’s statement further explained that it is widely known that such corrupt officials are channeling Western-supplied weapons to the global black market. This in turn undermines security in various regions worldwide.
The embassy expressed concern that the West is oblivious or unwilling to accept the associated risks. “The West does not realize and does not want to accept these risks,” it said.
Just last month, a video went viral of a Russian soldier hitting himself in the face with an AT4 rocket launcher, showing evidence that Russia is also in possession of the weapons the Russian Embassy accuses Ukraine of possessing. Russia would have more value in arming Mexican cartels to destabilize the West. Ukraine would have everything to lose.
And as Vice pointed out in March, AT4-style rocket launchers are also being built by 3D printers, thanks to a guy in Texas.
Lastly, the same weapon is also used by Mexico’s army, which has well-established ties with cartels, so it wouldn’t be difficult for the cartels to be armed with Mexico’s military weapons.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, on May 30, reported that the United States government shares concerns over the flow of long arms, with Mexico having seized up to 26,000 in 2022 alone. Ebrard noted that “we are on a similar guideline” after a bilateral meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Security Advisor at the White House.
“We would like this to be achieved and today they made some comments to us,” Ebrard added, highlighting the shared interest in combating the issue between Mexico and the United States.
Mexico’s special relationship with Russia
Mexico and Russia share a unique relationship, marked by support from Mexico’s President, who has notably declined to participate in sanctions against Russia and has instead expanded trade. Following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, the President’s party established a ‘Friends of Russia’ commission in the Senate. Mexico’s leader has frequently made light of his Ukrainian counterpart, even deriding the nomination of the Ukrainian President for a Nobel Peace Prize, asserting that a country partly responsible for ongoing warfare cannot be lauded for peace. Mexico proposed a five-year pause in the conflict, an initiative Ukraine interpreted as an attempt to provide Russia with an opportunity to regroup, rearm, and strategize for future military actions.
Trending News on PVDN
- Popocatépetl Volcano Exhibits Increased Activity; Yellow Phase 3 Alert Continues PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the past 24 hours, heightened activity was recorded from Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, with an alarming 315 exhalations detected, accompanied by water vapor, other volcanic gases, and ash, according to the Scientific Advisory Committee (CCA) of the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC). Monitoring systems in place around the active stratovolcano also…
- ‘Kingdoms of Mexico’ Distinction Launches to Boost Tourist Destinations With European Influences Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Miguel Torruco Marqués, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), introduced the new 'Kingdoms of Mexico' distinction, a major initiative designed to enhance the appeal of Mexico's tourist communities on an international level. The announcement came during a presentation attended by the governors of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros; Baja California,…
- Shocking Case of Animal Abuse in Mexico: Man Throws Dog into Boiling Fry Oil PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A disturbing incident of animal abuse has sent shockwaves throughout Mexico, as a man allegedly threw a dog into a pot of boiling oil, resulting in the animal's tragic death. Authorities have detained the suspect for the assault on the dog and have issued an additional arrest warrant on charges of…
- Popocatépetl Volcano Resumes Activity; Authorities Maintain Alert Status PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After a period of relative calm last week, Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano resumed minor activity on Friday night and through Saturday night, as reported by the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC). This comes following significant explosions last weekend that put nearby communities on high alert. The resumed activity was characterized by minor…
- Puerto Vallarta Set to Celebrate 105th Anniversary as Municipality and 55th as a City with Grand Festivities PUERTO VALLARTA - The coastal paradise of Puerto Vallarta is poised to celebrate two landmark anniversaries: the 105th anniversary of its recognition as a municipality and the 55th anniversary of its elevation to city status, with a grand commemoration on May 31, 2023. The celebrations have been meticulously planned by the municipal government led by…
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Discovered in Jalisco PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A chilling discovery of 45 bags filled with human remains in a deep ravine in the El Mirador del Bosque neighborhood of Zapopan has escalated the search for seven missing youths last seen at a local call center. The Jalisco Attorney General's Office confirmed late Wednesday that the gruesome discovery was…
- Two More Puerto Vallarta Beaches Are Awarded Blue Flags Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In the upcoming 2023-2024 season, Puerto Vallarta is set to host six beaches awarded with the Blue Flag accreditation, an esteemed international recognition for high environmental and quality standards. The Blue Flag committee has reconfirmed the status for four previously certified beaches while conferring this prestigious title to two new beaches…
- SEAPAL Vallarta Launches New Vallarta II Tank to Reinforce Drinking Water Supply PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - SEAPAL Vallarta, the local water management authority, announced the successful integration and activation of the new Vallarta II Tank to its drinking water distribution system on Tuesday, May 30. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the availability of water in Vallarta homes, a pressing issue in the wake of the…
- LGBTIQ+ Community Member Disappears At Puerto Vallarta Pride PUERTO VALLARTA - A member of the local LGBTIQ+ community has gone missing under mysterious circumstances, inciting deep concern within the community and calls for immediate action from local authorities. Rubén Michel Castro Guizar, 32, a deaf individual, was last seen on the night of Thursday, May 25th, attending the Vallarta Pride march. His disappearance…
- Investigation Continues Following Discovery of Skeletal Remains in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The mystery surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains in a rural area of Puerto Vallarta is yet to be resolved, according to State Prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz. On his visit to Puerto Vallarta to participate in the Navy Day celebrations, the state prosecutor insisted the discovery is not a clandestine…