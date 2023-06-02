Hurricane Season Commences with Potential Tropical Storm Arlene Impacting Mexico’s Weather

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The first tropical cyclone of the season has formed, marking the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, as stated by the National Water Commission (Conagua) in Mexico. The depression, poised to evolve into Tropical Storm Arlene, is currently located 490 km from Fort Myer, Florida, United States, and 710 km from Cabo Catoche, Quintana Roo, with an expected trajectory towards Cuba in the coming days.
The storm was reported by the Commission at 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on June 1. "Tropical Depression Two formed approximately 710 kilometers north of Cabo Catoche . . .
