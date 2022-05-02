Prosecutor confirms video of male at hotel where Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa was found dead

The head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Femicides, Griselda Núñez Espinoza, confirmed the presence of a man who got out of a car at the Nueva Castilla Motel, where the body of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa was located on April 21.

Through the videos collected by the security cameras, the presence of a person was detected in the upper right window of the property. Likewise, it was reported that, so far, five vehicles have been insured that were identified by the videos analyzed.

“Regarding the person who can be seen in the video, we must share the update that the person has the characteristics of a man,” said Núñez Espinoza, who also announced that different investigations and requests for support from transport companies to verify the specific time in which someone could have approached the property.

It was around 5:47 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, the last time Debanhi was seen alive, when “Camera 1” of the Nueva Castilla Motel restaurant detected the presence of a car in front of the door of the building, while a person approached her. Moments before, Debanhi was seen walking alone near the cistern area, according to the report of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office on April 27.

The security camera showed a glass door that leads to the tank area, a buffet table and an entrance that leads to Federal Highway 86 Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo. During the time that Debanhi is seen walking through the area of ​​the cisterns and the presence of the man who boards the vehicle, the young woman is not seen leaving the Motel.

Moments earlier, “Camera 2″ from the parking lot, which focuses on the building’s parking area, recorded the moment Debanhi ran into the Motel at 4:35 p.m. Later, “Camera 1″ captured Escobar at the door overlooking the garden, where the cistern and a pool are located.

The last time Debanhi is seen was around 4:56 am through “Camera 1″, in which the figure of the young woman can be seen in the glass door that leads to the cistern area.

One of the lines of investigation indicates that after 4:56 a.m., Debanhi would have fallen alive into one of the three cisterns and would have died from the blow to the head she received when she fell into the well. When asked why she did not drown, it was pointed out that she had no water in her lungs since the height of the water in the cistern was 90 centimeters.

However, the videos collected by the security cameras do not show the exact moment in which Debanhi would have fallen into the well.

In cistern number 1, where Debanhi’s lifeless body was found, a pair of black and white tennis shoes with the legend “Converse” of size 5.5 and a fragment of tissue with cadaverous fauna were found. Also, in the surroundings, they found a black lady’s bag, a white bra, and a black face mask.

On the other hand, regarding the five insured vehicles, Núñez Espinoza reported that the five people who were driving them had already been questioned as part of the investigations into this case, which were identified by the security cameras installed at the entrance of the Nueva Castilla Motel.

Similarly, he pointed out that more than 70 people were invited to the party held at the Quinta Diamante, which Debanhi attended accompanied by Sarahí “N” and Ivonne “N”, for which the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating how many and who they were at the time the 18-year-old student arrived.

Finally, the prosecutor Griselda Núñez explained that Debanhi’s body was not detected by the canine pairs because there are no records indicating that this area of ​​​​the Motel has been reviewed. “What we can see in the reports we found in the folder is that no one checked that area,” she concluded.

