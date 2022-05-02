Why do people love vacationing in Puerto Vallarta?

The natural beauties and its excellent infrastructure make Puerto Vallarta one of the most important tourist destinations in the country, but if we add to this the kindness and hospitality of its people and the tranquility that it offers its visitors, they place it in a very exclusive place, said the director of Tourism of the municipality, Ludvig Estrada Virgen.

He pointed out that nearly five million tourists arrive each year in Puerto Vallarta by different means, by land, sea, and air, since it is one of the most successful destinations in the different segments, from the traditional sun and beach tourism, meetings, ecotourism, nature -including whale watching-, nautical, sports, health, romance, in short; because it has a wide variety of services and options for all of them.

However, among the factors that make the difference and put Puerto Vallarta above other destinations, are the friendliness of its people, including those who directly serve tourists, which is why it has been named the Friendliest City in the World, as well as the tranquility and security that the visitor enjoys during their stay.

“Here the tourist finds an authentic smile that is difficult to discover in other places, and also with the confidence of walking calmly through the infinity of attractive places that the destination has, such as the boardwalk, the beaches, the tourist strip in general, they are one of the most beautiful things that Puerto Vallarta has to offer people from all over the world.”

He stressed that the surveys carried out by the agency under his charge among the tourists who visit the destination, corroborate that these are the main factors that make Puerto Vallarta a high-flying destination. “What they find here makes them remember a very beautiful experience, that is why tourism is quickly returning to the destination and it is one of those that has recovered the most in the pandemic.”

He stressed that air tourism is in full growth, the International Airport is on the way to recovering the levels that in 2019 led it to reach the figure of 5 million passengers on commercial flights, while international cruise tourism is also recovering in an accelerated way, so it will soon be in sight to capture more than 200 annual arrivals again.

“Not only are more cruise ships arriving, but they are also doing it with higher quality, like the one that arrived last Friday, the third-generation Norwegian Encore, they are first-world cruise ships.”

He pointed out that Puerto Vallarta’s gastronomic offer is also world-class, it has been for decades, considered among the main in the country, but that it has been growing in quantity and quality with the emergence of very good schools in the field.

