Protests in Puerto Vallarta Did Not Stop a Bride From Reaching the Altar on Her Special Day

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta turned into chaos after the demonstration on Friday morning against the new vehicle inspections by the Government of Jalisco.

There were several Vallarta residents who suffered from the closure of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, not only workers from the port and tourists, but also a bridal party who had to push their way through protesters to get the bride to the altar.

Videos circulating on social networks show a woman, dressed in a party dress, assuming a member of the wedding party, and a bouquet of flowers in her hand, asking the protesters to open the way so that a van carrying the bride could pass to reach the altar. The protesters opened the roadway as the member of the wedding party ran down the street in front of the car carrying the bride.

Between cheers, the woman pointed out which car the bride was traveling in, and protesters cleared the road so that the bride wouldn’t miss her special day.

(Video from Facebook)

The demonstration, which had originally been called peaceful, turned into a clash between protesters and riot police, at times reaching violence that broke quickly.

Everything was chaos and the dialogue was stalled due to the scarce presence of representatives of the state government, and the fact that the Mayor had left the city for the weekend, knowing the protests would be taking place.

The governor had previously indicated that he respected the protest, but that it was fueled by politics and he would not give in to the vehicle verification program that also involves medium-sized cities in Jalisco, such as Puerto Vallarta, in addition to the capital Guadalajara.

The protesters have pointed out that the governor has always responded arrogantly and indifferently to dissident voices.